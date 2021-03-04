Kagadi registered 1678 witchcraft cases last year

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kagadi police are puzzled with the rampant cases of witchcraft registered in the district. Statistics at Kagadi police show that 1678 cases of witchcraft were recorded in the district last year.

The motive of witchcraft is to cause harm, pain and kill the victims. Joan Akello, the Kagadi District Police Commander told Uganda Radio Network that they are alarmed by the increasing cases of witchcraft.

According to Akello, the cases of witchcraft are common in Kagadi town council, Rugashali, Pacwa, Nyabutanzi, Mpeefu, Muhorro, Kinyarugonjo, Mabaale, Kyaterekera, Kiryanga and Muhorro sub counties among others.

She says that although they registered the cases, no suspect was taken to court since there was no evidence implicating the accused persons.

She attributed the cases to ethnic conflicts, land wrangles, domestic violence and competition for leadership and resources.

Akello says those behind the witchcraft, practice their trade especially at home, in the compounds, and gardens of those they intend to harm or kill.

Akello says police has embarked on massive community policing to address the problem.

Night Akugizibwe, a resident of Kyaterekera sub county wants the government to come out with tough punishments for those who engage in witchcraft.

****

URN