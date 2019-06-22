Kadaga calls for production of reusable sanitary pads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of the Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has said that production of reusable sanitary pads should be emphasized in a bid to support girl child education.

Kadaga argues that reusable pads are often cheap and convenient since they can be used several times when the girls are in their menstrual cycle.

The speaker was on Friday speaking at the launch of the Karooro Okurut foundation industrial park in Nyakabirizi division, Bushenyi Municipality.

The park has a skills training section for youth, sanitary pads processing section and another section for fruit processing.

The factory worth 800 million shillings aims at producing quality and affordable re-usable sanitary pads with the aim of making them available to school going children.

Okurut who is also the Bushenyi District Woman MP says that the factory is aimed at ensuring that hundreds of girls who have been dropping out of schools can remain in school without any hindrances.

Many girls in the rural areas are forced to skip school during their monthly periods to avoid both the high cost of pads. Some girls also accept monetary offers from men to help them buy sanitary towels.

