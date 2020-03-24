Kadaga blocks three MPs from accessing Parliament after Dubai travel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has blocked three legislators from accessing parliament and referred them to institutional quarantine following their travel to Dubai in United Emirates.

They are the Physical Infrastructure Committee Chairperson, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko, Lwengo Woman MP, Cissy Namujju and her Makindye –Ssabagabo Municipality counterpart, Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi.

The MPs returned to Uganda on March 16th, 2020 and have reportedly been under self-quarantine. Also affected are Adrine Natukunda and Agatha Akankunda, both parliamentary staff who traveled with the legislators.

Kadaga has also asked MPs to name their colleagues who travelled to high risk coronavirus countries for appropriate action.

The Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa says there are several legislators who traveled and returned on Monday last week but are seen moving freely around the precincts of Parliament.

He mentioned James Kakooza, the Kabula County MP who traveled for business recently.

Zaitun Driwaru, the Yumbe Woman Member of parliament asked the Speaker to ensure that all MPs who travelled and returned recently are placed under institutional quarantine saying they have exposed other people’s lives to risk.

The Speaker also instituted an oversight committee to help the Health Ministry amidst the challenges of containing the coronavirus. The team comprises Dr. Michael Bukenya, Dr. Sam Lyomoki, Fred Baseke, and Beatrice Rwakimari, the Ntungamo Woman MP.

The team will also help follow up on MPs who dodged institutional quarantine and ensure they are not in the public. There have been concerns about some MPs and top government officials passing through Entebbe International Airport without screening and avoiding the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

Uganda has so far confirmed 9 coronavirus cases.

URN