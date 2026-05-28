Kabasweka shines at Namulonge Ladies Open

Namulonge, Uganda | SPORTS CORRESPONDENT | The fairways of Namulonge Golf Club came alive with competition, celebration, and environmental consciousness as the sixth edition of the Namulonge Ladies Open concluded in style over the weekend.

In a tournament that blended elite golf with a growing vision for women’s sport and sustainability, Peace Kabasweka delivered a dramatic final-round performance to clinch victory, producing a stunning eagle on par-4 Hole No.18 and a birdie on par-4 Hole No.3 to overcome earlier bogeys and edge rival Meron Komugisha in a tense finish.

Her final round of three-over 73 proved enough to separate her from the chasing pack and cap off three days of intense competition at the rapidly expanding golf facility.

Speaking during the event, Lady Captain Sheila Aine described the 2026 edition as one of the club’s most significant yet, not only because of the competition but because it marked a symbolic step toward the club’s long-term dream of transforming its nine-hole course into a full 18-hole championship layout.

“We are proud of this year’s tournament because it introduced something new, tree planting, which has never happened here before,” Aine said. “It is part of the expansion journey of our course from nine holes to 18 holes. Members are now seeing physically that the course is growing.”

The annual tournament attracted approximately 130 golfers across various categories, including silver, bronze, seniors, and male participants who traditionally compete on Saturday during the ladies’ showcase.

The silver category, reserved for the top-performing golfers, stretched over three days from Thursday to Saturday and involved a demanding 54-hole contest. Bronze players formed the middle-tier category, while senior players and invited men added depth to the weekend action.

Aine explained that pairings evolved based on player performance after the opening round, creating more competitive matchups as the tournament progressed.

At stake for the overall winners was a trophy and a cash prize package worth Shs1.8 million shared among the top four finishers.

Beyond the scorecards and trophies, the tournament carried a wider message centered on women’s empowerment and environmental stewardship.

In partnership with IPT, players participated in a tree-planting exercise throughout the day, with golfers returning after completing rounds to plant seedlings around the course, which was spearheaded by Equity Bank.

The initiative saw the bank plant 300 trees as part of the expansion of the course to 18-hole facility. It also, symbolized more than environmental awareness. For the club leadership, it represented the roots of a larger future.

The tournament climaxed with a prize-giving ceremony and the traditional “19th hole” celebrations where winners, sponsors, and participants gathered to reflect on the success of the event.

Aine paid special tribute to Equity Bank for its continued support toward women’s golf in Uganda.

“They have been supportive all the way. Supporting women’s golf is not something we take for granted. We are really grateful and ask them to continue partnering with us,” she said.

As the sun set over Namulonge’s rolling greens, the sixth Ladies Open left behind more than champions and trophies. It planted ambition, quite literally, for a bigger course, stronger women’s golf, and a greener sporting future.