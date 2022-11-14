Kabale University lecturer on the spot over sex for marks

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Nafiu Lukman Abiodun, the Head Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, has been sacked after being found guilty of sexual harassment.

Abiodun, a Nigerian national is also the director of research at the university. He was interdicted mid-year to paveway for investigations into complaints that he was demanding sex from female students in exchange for marks. Our reporter understands that Lukman would give retakes to female students that refuse.

But his luck run out when some of the female students recorded him demanding sex on phone. Now in a November 11, 2022 letter addressed to Abiodun, the University Secretary Canon Johnson Munono Byaryantuma, says that investigations found him guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional guidance.

“I regret to inform you that the Appointments Board of Kabale University Under Min.598160/AB/21122 found you guilty of Sexual Harassment, failure to follow examination regulations, and professional negligence. The board therefore directed you be severely reprimanded and your interdiction be lifted,” reads the letter.

He added that; “The board further resolved not to renew your contract as a senior lecturer of statistics when it expires on 11 November 2022. You are therefore required to hand over all University property in your possession to the dean of the faculty of Economics and Management Science in the presence of the financial auditor.”

Kabale University Chancellor Joy Constance Kwesiga, confirmed the development when contacted on Sunday but declined to divulge details, saying that they have information that Lukman may petition the court. Abiodun told URN that he is yet to receive the letter terminating his services. He dismissed the accusations leveled against him but declined to discuss the details.

URN