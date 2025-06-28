Kabale RDC orders investigation of companies over incompetence

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Godfrey Nyakahuma, Kabale Resident District Commissioner has ordered for investigation of five companies over incompetence. The companies are: Treijing Engineering Services Limited, Adwyc Contractors and Suppliers Limited, JIT Projects Limited, Adix Plumbers and Engineers Limited and Redstone Holdings Limited.

Adwyc was contracted to rehabilite Kabaraga gravity flow scheme in Kaharo sub county, Treijing, Kisibo gravity flow scheme in Kibuga sub county, Redstone Holdings Limited was contracted to construct staff houses and Toilets at Kakomo secondary school in Kitumba sub county, while JIT Projects Limited was contracted to carry out construction of multipurpose hall at Ndorwa secondary school in Southern Division, Kabale Municipality.

Nyakahuma however says that the companies which were supposed to have completed works by last year.

Nyakahuma says that due to uncompleted works, he is stuck on how to draft a performance report of the district for 2024/2025 financial year for submission to the office of the President.

Speaking during a State of the District address on Friday at Kabale district council hall, Nyakahuma ordered Andrew Akanyijuka, Officer-in-Charge of Kabale police station to summon directors of the contractors with immediate effect to record statement.

Nyakahuma says at Nyamiryango primary school, pupils share the available dilapidated toilet after the contractor abandoned works of a new toilet.

Nyakahuma castigates outgoing Chief Administrative Officer, John Asiimwe and Nelson Nshangabasheija, Kabale District LCV Chairman and Januario Bahagamuhunda, Kabale District Engineer for awarding contracts to incompetent contractors.

Asiimwe was not present in the council, but Robert Mugabe, Kabale Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, and Nshangabasheije who were present in the council did not respond to the RDC.

Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagyizi, Kabale District Speaker backed Nyakahuma.

