Kabale man hacks two dead, injures two others critically

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale police are hunting for a man accused of hacking to death two people and injuring two others following a domestic wrangle. The suspect is 43-year-old John Mugisha, a resident of Nyamugoma village, Kaharo parish in Kaharo Sub County.

He is wanted for hacking to death his step mother, Jacenta Birungi and his brother, Stephen Twebaze and injuring Annah Tukamushaba alias girl and another person only identified as Kabuga.

Bernard Turyahumura, one of the residents, says the gruesome incident occurred around 7:30pm on Sunday. Turyasingura says Mugisha found Twebaze at Nyabitabo trading Centre where she was drinking and picked up quarrel.

Mugisha reportedly accused Twebaze and Birungi of taking over the family land and practicing witchcraft. He explains that in the process, Mugisha who was armed with a machete hacked Tumwebaze into pieces.

He reportedly rushed home where he found Birungi preparing supper and cut her into pieces. Turyasingura says the suspected turned against Tukamushaba and Kabuga as tried to raise alarm to call for help.

He told URN that they called Mugisha’s phone on Monday morning and he told them that he wants to return and hack more people including Sam Kibeeko and two others only identified as Commander and Olevu before he commits suicide.

Edmond Tumwesigye, the Kaharo Sub county LC 3 chairperson, says the suspect had of recent threatened to kill the deceased for practicing witchcraft and taking over their family land.

Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander, says efforts to trace the whereabouts of the suspect who is believed to be hiding between Muhanga in Rukiga and Ntungamo districts are underway.

By the time of filing this story, a team of detectives from the Homicide department were conducting postmortem of the deceased at the crime scene.

Residents killed nine goats belonging to the suspects and destroyed his three houses.

URN