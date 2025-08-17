Kabale man electrocuted, suspected of having been stealing fallen wire

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Silvester Byaruhanga in his 30s was on Saturday been electrocuted in Kabale District. It is suspected that he was trying to stealing a live electric wire that had fallen off the 3-phase line.

The incident happened early morning at Mundeeba Timber business centre in Bugongi road village in Kabale Municipality.

Samuel Phaitom, an area resident told our reporter that while he was on a morning jogging, he passed by the falling wire. Phantom says he was however shocked after few minutes when he was told that Byaruhanga, a mechanic at Ramathdan’s garage in Kabale town tampered with the wire to steal it as scrap and was electrocuted to death in the process.

Maureen Atuheire another area resident faulted the deceased for tampering with a live wire.

Elly Maate,police spokesperson for Kigezi region confirms the incident saying that Byaruhanga’s body has been taken to Kabale Regional refferal hospital for postmortem as investigations into the matter continue.

