Kabale man arrested for marrying and defiling own daughter

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 62-year-old man in Kabale district is in trouble for allegedly defiling and marrying his ten-year-old biological daughter.

The suspect currently being detained at Kabale central police station has been identified as Gerevazio Tiryambwenu, a resident of Rwamukundi village in Kirigime ward, Southern division Kabale municipality.

According to Monica Muhumuza Nzeirwe, Kabale District Probation Officer, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening with a tip-off from Rugarama hospital authorities and Keeping Children Healthier and Safe, a community-based organization operating in Kabale district.

Muhumuza says that investigations indicate that Tiryambwenu turned the victim into his wife early this year after spending more than four years having divorced his wife identified as Gloria Tumwebaze.

Muhumuza says that Tiryambwenu had threatened to kill the minor in case she revealed the secret marriage and defilement. Muhumuza says that Tiryambwenu ran out of luck when the victim developed frequent stomach pain and he decided to take her to Rugarama hospital to seek family planning services.

On reaching at the hospital, it’s when the victim narrated the matter to hospital authorities who alerted to the office of Kabale probation for help. Muhumuza says that the victim had even dropped out of school after the father declined to provide school requirements arguing that an epilepsy victim has no future.

Muhumuza adds that her office and police are jointly investigating a case of another girl victim below ten years who was also sexually harassed by her father. But Muhumuza declined to reveal more saying that it will jeopardize investigations.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region confirms that Tiryambwenu is being held as investigations into the matter continue. Maate says that the suspect faces being charged with aggravated defilement.

Maate adds that both the suspect and the victim tested HIV positive. The case is registered at Kabale Central Police Station under file number CRB 182/2021.

In 2020, Deogratious Kabwensi Mutabaazi, a resident of Kibingo village in Kaharo sub-county, Kabale district was arrested for defiling his three-year-old biological daughter.

In November 2017, Denis Mucunguzi, a resident of Isingiro cell, Kyasaano parish in Kamuganguzi sub-county, Kabale district was also arrested for defiling his 13-year-old biological daughter.

*****

URN