Kabaka Mutebi praises Kasirye Ggwanga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Muwenda Mutebi II has mourned the passing of Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga. Kabaka Mutebi described Ggwanga as a human rights activist and a great environmentalist.

Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga, 68, died on Tuesday at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted.

In a condolence message to the retired General’s family, Kabaka Mutebi expressed grief at the demise of the Ggwanga saying that his Kingdom joins the entire country to mourn a person who has for long advocated for human rights and the protection of the environment.

“We thank him because he has also dedicated a lot of time towards the development of youth in Buganda. In life, he was a determined person, hardworking and always showed concern about his ancestral area. We sympathize with our people in Ssingo, Busujju and Buweekula for the loss,” says Kabaka.

Kasirye Ggwanga was laid to rest on Friday at his farm in Nkene village, Maanyi sub county in Mityana district.

Ggwanga was born in 1952. He went to Katakala Primary School, Kibuli Secondary School for his O-Level education. After his O’ level, he joined the Uganda Army in 1972. When the Tanzanians attacked Idi Amin’s government, Kasirye Ggwanga was arrested and taken as a prisoner of war in Tanga, Tanzania. He was released in 1981 after the government of Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa negotiated the return of prisoners of war.

He joined the Uganda Freedom Army led by Dr Lutakome Kayira up to 1985 when he joined the National Resistance Army rebels led by now President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. His main area of specialization was in the artillery and commanded 120 mm unit as they attacked Kampala in January 1986.

Ggwanga served as the director of stores in the UPDF. In the political wing, Kasirye Ggwanga served as the LCV chairperson of Mubende district between 2001 and 2005, a time he won the title of the Governor of Mubende.

URN