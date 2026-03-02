Kabaka Foundation, I&M Bank extend free health services to thousands in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 5,000 residents of Luwero District benefited from free medical care during the recently concluded Tubeere Balamu Health Camp, held at St. Jude Primary School in Kasana, Bulemeezi County, from Tuesday, February 24 to Wednesday, February 26.

The health outreach was organised by the Kabaka Foundation in partnership with I&M Bank Uganda, drawing large crowds seeking essential health services. These included HIV testing and counselling, cancer screening, immunisation, diagnosis, and treatment of various illnesses.

During the camp, Nnaalinnya Dina Kigga delivered a message from Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, urging residents to take a more proactive approach to disease prevention, particularly HIV/AIDS and other non-communicable illnesses.

In his message, the Kabaka emphasised the importance of routine medical check-ups and encouraged men to prioritise prostate cancer screening, noting the increasing burden of the disease. He further advised residents to seek medical care early and to rely on qualified health professionals.

The Kabaka also commended stakeholders who have supported the initiative, noting the progress made since its inception.

“Since the launch of the Tubeere Balamu Health Camps, significant progress has been registered in improving community health awareness and access to medical services. I extend my appreciation to the medical workers, religious leaders, and partners, who have joined hands with Kabaka Foundation to ensure the success of the initiative,” the Kabaka’s message read.

The outreach was officially closed by the Attorney General of the Kingdom of Buganda, Christopher Bwanika, who praised the Kabaka’s long-standing commitment to healthcare. He observed that when the Kabaka Foundation was established three decades ago, healthcare was designated as one of its core pillars—a focus that continues to yield positive outcomes for communities across the region.

I&M Bank, a long-time partner of the Buganda Kingdom, reaffirmed its support for community- based initiatives, including all previous Tubeere Balamu health camps.

“Supporting initiatives like these health camps reflects our joint dedication towards improving the well-being of our communities. When we place health at the forefront, we are securing a stronger future for these communities and supporting their development,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, I&M Bank.

Launched in 2024, the Tubeere Balamu campaign forms part of the Kabaka’s broader effort to improve living standards across the Buganda region, with healthcare as a central focus. To date, the initiative has reached six counties, providing critical health services and renewed hope to thousands of