Kabafunzaki conceeds defeat, blames loss on party officials

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The incumbent Rukiga County Member of Parliament, Herbert Kabafunzaki has conceded defeat and blamed his loss on the Rukiga District National Resistance Movement-NRM officials and voter bribery.

Kabafunzaki, who ran on the NRM ticket, lost to Rolland Bish Ndyomugyenyi, an independent candidate.

According to the results declared by the Rukiga District Returning Officer, Rebecca Mbabazi, Ndyomugyenyi polled 10,911 votes.

Adson Kakuru came second with 10,550 votes followed by Herbert Kabafunzaki in third position with 9,623 votes.

Kabafunzaki has since conceded defeat and shifted the blame for his loss to NRM leaders and some security officers in the district for allegedly siding with candidates at the expense of others.

He also faulted Ugandans who voted for money, saying it’s not right because it hinders service delivery.

Kabafunzaki promised to start a Savings and Credit Cooperative Society-SACCO to unite his 12,000 voters in Rukiga district to boost their businesses.

He also promised to continue serving as the constituency NRM chairperson until July 2021.

The Rukiga Resident District Commissioner, Muhindo Prikeria has dismissed Kabafunzaki’s allegations against security.

“As security, we must protect all the candidates and electorate but I also have to campaign for president, Yoweri Museveni because that’s why I am here,” she said.

Apollo Nyegamehe, the Rukiga District NRM Chairperson also rubbished claims that he is siding with some candidates. He said his focus is on strengthening party strategies and performance in the district.

********

URN