Justice Remmy Kasule retires from judicial service after 17 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court of Appeal Justice Remmy Kasule has retired as a judge after serving as a judicial officer for close to 17 years. He joined the judiciary as a High Court Judge from legal practice in 2004.

Chief Registrar Sarah Langa announced Justice Kasule’s retirement in a memo to the judges of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, the High Court, registrars and magistrates. She said that Justice Kasule successfully completed his contract as justice of Appeal and the Constitutional Court on July 22 this year.

“I wish to congratulate His Lordship for the distinguished service he has rendered to the judiciary and the nation at large. I wish him a peaceful and enjoyable retirement,” Langa said in the memo released this afternoon.

Justice Kasule had officially retired as justice of the Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court in October 2019 after clocking 70 years, the mandatory retirement age for judges, and served the three months to clear any pending work on his desk. However, he was re-appointed following talks between the Judicial Service Commission- JSC and the management to have him handle cases on a contract basis.

“He has been serving on special appointment after the official retirement at 70 years. He was given two more years,” said Jameson Karemani, the spokesperson of the Judiciary. His retirement now leaves the court of appeal with only 13 of the required 15 judges.

Erias Nalukoola Luyimbaazi, a renowned lawyer describes Justice Kasule as a commendable judge saying he is one of the greatest judges who has contributed enormously to the development of the legal system in respect of constitutionalism, human rights and good governance. According to the lawyer, in 2017, Justice Kasule exhibited that judges are never predictable.

Fred Muwema, another lawyer said that they will miss Justice Kasule as an officer of court because he has been one of the pillars that stood firm in most of the cases. At High Court, Justice Kasule was one of the brave judges who could issue decisions strictly in accordance with the law irrespective of people’s sentiments according to Muwema.

And because he was a practising lawyer, Muwema said that Justice Kasule’s appreciation of the legal principles were very good and that he helped to develop the country’s legal system with regard to the enforcement of rights.

URN