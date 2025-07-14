Justice Kanyeihamba’s family awaits gov’t guidance on funeral

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late retired Supreme Court Judge, Professor George Kanyeihamba, are awaiting further guidance on the funeral.

Kanyeihamba, aged 85 years, died earlier on Monday at Nakasero Hospital. He was being looked after by a small, dedicated group that included his adopted daughter Betty Nabitosi, Arnold Anthony Mukose, and Norman Tumuhimbise.

Tumuhimbise said that they are waiting for direction from government authorities as well as from Kanyeihamba’s close confidant, former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, who is expected to guide on the next steps, including funeral arrangements. So far, Tumuhimbise said that the family, close friends and government are expected to have a harmonisation meeting at 4 pm at his home in Buziga to discuss burial arrangements.

At the time of filing this story, only eight individuals had been officially recognised as attending to Kanyeihamba at Nakasero Hospital. They had a meeting with the hospital’s management in one of the facility’s private rooms to handle matters concerning the body and other formalities.

The body was later taken by A-plus Funeral Service to the funeral home as the family waits for further guidance.

Kanyeihamba’s vehicle, a Pajero, which was given to him by the Government and which he loved most and had named Limousine, remained parked at the hospital.

Arnold Anthony Mukose said Kanyeihamba loved this vehicle so much, and his dogs.

The government is expected to release an official statement soon, possibly with details on whether the retired judge will receive an official burial given his service to the nation. Currently, the government doesn’t have a Spokesperson following the resignation of Ofwono Opwondo to join active politics.

The Minister for ICT, Chris Baryomunsi, couldn’t answer our calls for a comment.

Professor Kanyeihamba was a towering figure in Uganda’s legal and political landscape, known for his strong stance on constitutionalism, human rights, and the rule of law.

****

URN