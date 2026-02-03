Justice Beyond the Bench: Inside Owiny-Dollo’s reflections on law, conflict, and legacy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an evening meeting hall filled with the murmur of lawyers, aspiring practitioners, and a few journalists, the 13th Chief Justice of Uganda agreed to be featured on the Judicial Service Conversation hosted by City Lawyer Elison Karuhanga on the social media platform X.

The topic was, “From the Bench to History: Lessons from the Chief Justice’s Tenure.” As he unmutes the microphone to begin the conversation, he says, “Thank you. I’m here on your invitation, and I’m glad to be here. I thank viewers and participants from wherever they are indulging in this conversation. I’m all yours.” There is laughter in the room in response to his last sentence.

He appears in his capacity as a student of the law, a teacher of the law, and a judicial practitioner. This is a man who has walked the highest halls of Ugandan justice.

He has served as a Judge of the High Court, a former Justice of the Court of Appeal, a former Deputy Chief Justice, and now Chief Justice Emeritus.

He, despite decades of leadership, retains a grounded humanity and a refreshing candour about life, law, and the personal discipline that has shaped both.

Uganda Radio Network listened to the over two-hour conversation as Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo delivered remarks characterised by humour. He jokingly reminds his interviewers that he began practising law before they were born, but this does not take away from his humility.

From Young Lawyer to Judicial Leadership

Justice Owiny-Dollo begins by reflecting on his path into the judiciary, a journey shaped as much by persistence as by principle. He recalls his early days as a practising lawyer, where he honed his craft and earned respect among peers. “I was appointed as a judge not overnight,” he says.

“It was through years of consistent practice, diligence, and a reputation for fairness. I never sought positions; the judiciary recognised a commitment to the law and to the people. That principle has always guided me.” The transition from judge to Chief Justice, he explains, was marked by both excitement and a profound sense of responsibility.

“Being Chief Justice is not about power or prestige,” he reflects. “It’s about stewardship. It’s about safeguarding the integrity of the courts and ensuring that justice is accessible, fair, and respected. That was—and still is—the core of my mission.”

Even as Chief Justice, Owiny-Dollo admits to being stubborn—a trait he wears like a badge of honour.

“I am stubborn in the service of principle,” he says with a small smile. “I will defend the institution, its officers, and the integrity of its processes. But I am not stubborn for the sake of ego. My goal was always to strengthen the system.”

The Case for Alternative Dispute Resolution.

One of the hallmarks of his judicial philosophy is his strong advocacy for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). He speaks passionately about its transformative potential. “I understand if lawyers in Uganda are fearful of ADR, thinking it will take away business,” he says.

“That hasn’t happened anywhere. In the United States, over 95 per cent of disputes are resolved through ADR, and lawyers thrive. ADR allows disputes to be settled efficiently, harmoniously, and often more satisfactorily than protracted court battles.”

He shares a vivid example from his career: the Kabaka’s estate case, which lingered in court for twenty-one years before resolution. “I concluded it in four months,” he says, laughing softly. “It could have been faster if not for a brief hospital stay.

The point is, ADR allowed a resolution where litigation had dragged on for decades. Everyone was satisfied, and lawyers were paid for their role—sometimes more than they would have earned in years of drawn-out litigation.” For Owiny-Dollo, ADR is not a mere procedural tool—it is a mission.

He dreams of establishing an ADR centre in Gulu, focusing on ordinary citizens who face land disputes or other civil conflicts. “I want to serve the people, not just the commercial side of law,” he says. “Justice isn’t just for the rich or influential. It should be accessible to everyone.”

Navigating Relationships and Misconceptions.

During his tenure, media and public narratives sometimes suggested a strained relationship between the judiciary and the Uganda Law Society (ULS).

Owiny-Dollo is emphatic in correcting these accounts. “I never, even for a minute, had an issue with the Uganda Law Society,” he stresses.

“Some misunderstandings arose from disagreements with the president of the society, Isaac Ssemakadde, but those were personal exchanges, not institutional conflicts. Constructive criticism is welcome; personal attacks are not.”

He recounts an incident involving inappropriate remarks directed at a female judge, an episode that he could not ignore. “If you abuse a woman, you abuse all women,” he says, his voice steady.

“I was raised that way. I do not hold grudges, and I do not contrive. If someone comes to my house tomorrow, we can eat, laugh, and move forward. That is how relationships should be—honest, principled, and reconciliatory.”

Ssemakadde has, in a separate interview, indicated that his disagreement with the now Chief Justice Emeritus was not personal but professional.

“I assure you, I will lead a revolution even after his retirement to expose him so that the country can learn what these elites can do,” vowed Ssemakadde in an interview he granted URN on the sidelines of the East Africa Law Society Conference in Addis Ababa.

“Is the office personal? Is the office occupied by a clan? Is the office of the Chief Justice occupied by a clan? Is it occupied by a marriage, a couple? Is it occupied by a group? Is it occupied by a company? Is it occupied by a person? And we must hold that person accountable with all the tools we have. I have the tools of the gavel, I have nothing else,” he said.

On Bail Guidelines and the Balance of Justice.

Another area of focus during his tenure was the formulation of bail guidelines. Owiny-Dollo acknowledges public concern that courts have become cautious, even bail-averse.

Yet he emphasises the constitutional and judicial reasoning behind these guidelines. “The guidelines are designed to balance the presumption of innocence with public interest,” he explains.

“They are based on constitutional provisions, court decisions, and extensive discussion within the Rules Committee. The intention is not to deny accused persons their rights but to ensure community safety while justice takes its course.”

A Life of Discipline and Reflection Beyond the Courtroom.

Owiny-Dollo’s personal life reflects a discipline that mirrors his professional ethos. He has never consumed alcohol or smoked, and music plays an integral role in his daily routine. “I listen to Negro gospel music,” he shares.

“It is uplifting, reflective, and grounding. It helps me stay focused, even in retirement. Music is not just entertainment; it’s a source of calm, reflection, and inspiration.” Asked about his choice in the local industry, he says, “I don’t even know them. When I hear them, I tune my ears off. I like music—apart from my traditional songs.”

“Negro spirituals remain my favourite. You hardly hear them now. Now you hear only Amazing Grace. You don’t hear about Swing Low. You don’t hear about Good News. The Chariot’s Coming. You don’t hear about the cotton fields of the South. Many, many Peter Goring. Them bells. You’ve not had music. Running breaks your joints. In those days, we sang; we also entertained with real music.”

“Then you come to the classics—Beethoven, Handel, those. Yes. So that keeps me really happy with myself. When I’ve had a long day, when you’ve offended me, I take refuge in music. Yes.”

Reflections on Justice and Character

Throughout the conversation, Owiny-Dollo’s reflections extend beyond law to ethics, character, and society. “The legal profession is more than a career,” he says. “It is a vocation. Your character matters as much as your intellect. Discipline, humility, and a commitment to harmony—these are the qualities that endure long after cases are closed.”

He underscores that the work of justice is never just professional—it is moral, social, and deeply human. “Nobody gains when the judiciary and the law society are at war,” he says firmly. “Harmony, respect, and constructive dialogue benefit everyone.” Bells of reconciliation with Ssemakadde seemed to be ringing in Owiny-Dollo’s mind.

At least he had asked Ssemakadde to apologise to Judge Musa Ssekaana and Lady Justice Frances Abodo on the day he denied the Uganda Law Society President, Isaac Ssemakadde, the opportunity to address the New Year event.

However, speaking from exile, Ssemakadde asked, “Did the Chief Justice show that he is capable of reconciliation? They use government money to meet in meetings like this and say that they are promoting mediation and reconciliation, but they are incapable when the problem is them. But Ugandan judges and Ugandan lawyers joke a lot. Ugandan politicians joke a lot. And they want to introduce me to a joke. When you bring that up, then they say there is a fight between you. You are a senior counsel.”

The Man Beyond the Bench

To meet Justice Owiny-Dollo is to encounter a rare combination: a mind sharpened by decades of legal reasoning and a heart guided by empathy, discipline, and reflection.

Even in retirement, he continues to mentor, guide, and influence the legal community. His life embodies a consistent principle: justice is not merely the act of ruling on cases; it is the cultivation of fairness, respect, and understanding in every sphere of life.

As the conversation concludes, there is a sense that his influence will continue to shape Uganda’s legal system for years to come. Through ADR initiatives, mentorship of young lawyers, and ongoing engagement with the judiciary, Owiny-Dollo’s legacy is one of principle, patience, and an unwavering commitment to justice, not just as an institution, but as a way of life.

“Law is a living vocation,” he says softly. “Our duty is to ensure it serves the people honourably. That is what matters, and that is what I will continue to do, even in retirement.”

***

URN