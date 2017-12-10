Jumia, KFC partner for food delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jumia Food, a leading online food delivery service has announced that customers in Kampala can now get KFC meals delivered to their doorstep through the Jumia Food App.

Ron Kawamara, Managing Director for Jumia Food East Africa said: “KFC is one of the most loved food brands in Uganda and globally. We are delighted that Jumia Food can now make delicious KFC meals just a tap away for people in Kampala.”

Some of the popular KFC signature meals such as the Streetwise 2, Twisters and not forgetting their famous chicken buckets among others will be available on Jumia Food.

To celebrate this partnership, new customers ordering through the Jumia Food app for the first time can use voucher code JFK4, which gives new users 30% off their first order. Orders can be placed between 11am and 10pm.