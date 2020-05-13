JULIANA: It is a boy!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Artiste Juliana Kanyomozi has given birth to a bouncing baby boy, she announced on social media. She’s called him Taj, born yesterday. May 12th, 2020.

“IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled!!. To God be the glory,” she said on twitter of the best-kept secret.

Social media lit up to the news as no one had noticed that the music star had been pregnant. Over 22 thousand congratulated her in the first 30 minutes of posting the news on twitter and facebook, with thousands more commenting and sharing.

The arrival of Taj comes nearly six years since Juliana lost her only son Keron Raphael Kabugo to illness in 2014.

