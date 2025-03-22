Judiciary unveils 11 video conferencing sets to improve access to justice

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary launched 11 sets of video conferencing systems to streamline court proceedings and improve access to justice.

This initiative aims to leverage technology to facilitate online service delivery, reduce delays, and increase efficiency in the administration of justice. It will be funded by the World Bank and the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP).

The systems connecting to various High court circuits such as the Civil Division , Family Division Land Division and the Commercial Division were launched on Friday at the Commercial Division of the High Court by the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera.

Buteera emphasized the significance of adopting technology in the judiciary, highlighting the benefits of video conferencing in reducing litigation costs, improving access to justice, and enhancing service delivery.

He noted that the system has already been successfully used in various courts, including the Court of Appeal, and has enabled accused persons to attend court sessions remotely.

Buteera also indicates that out that the courts of law have 173,628 cases pending, some of which he indicated that are backlogged. However, the Deputy Chief Justice believes that the use of video conferencing will help reduce this backlog and improve access to justice.

Buteera further explained that the video conferencing system allows people with interest in cases to follow online, and that rules have been put in place and gazetted on March 7th 2025 to guide its use adding that this is a game changer to the whole nation.

He encouraged the public to study these rules and implement them, saying they will help reduce litigation costs. Buteera also commended the World Bank for their support and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Pius Bigirimana, for his efforts in implementing the project.

As part of this initiative, the Constitutional Court /Court of Appeal Justice Buteera said 28 computers and 12 desktops have been distributed to various High Court circuits to rely proceedings on zoom.

Lady Justice Ana Mugenyi from the Commercial Court while representing the head of the Division Justice Steven Mubiru reported that 534 cases have been handled using video conferencing since they brought it around COVID-19 lockdown.

She also said that the system saves time, resources, and has so far helped them in reducing workload which would otherwise stall with some of the parties involved in the case far away to come and attend court session.

Mugenyi noted that gone are the days when witnesses had to travel from abroad to attend court sessions. However, she also pointed out challenges such as internet connectivity issues and some litigants’ preference for traditional court hearings to be hindering progress of the system.

Chief Registrar Pamela Lamunu Ochaya emphasized the Judiciary’s commitment to transformation and digitization, noting that 163 out of 266 operational courts are connected to the internet which has so far helped litigants in filing cases online using a system called Electronic Court Case Management Information System-ECCMIS .

Lamunu appreciated the World Bank for their continuous support and encouraged the Judiciary to utilize the video conferencing system fully.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma, Deputy Head of the Civil Division which is also a beneficiary of the system, noted that while the video conferencing system is being used to hear cases, there is a lack of awareness about its benefits.

Lady Justice Olive Kazaarwe from the Land Division reported that they have successfully used video conferencing in two cases, including a criminal case where she was assigned by the Principal Judge to handle bail applications remotely from the Luwero High Court. Kazaarwe said the numbers of people involved in the case were many and that the system helped them attend the Court for two hours uninterrupted.

Lawyer Robert Kirunda testified to the benefits of the video conferencing system, sharing his experience of representing a client while in California. He noted that he was able to cross-examine witnesses remotely and appreciated the flexibility of the system.

Veronica Bitekyerezo a mediator at the Commercial Court, also praised the system, highlighting its ability to bring parties together remotely and facilitate mediation.

Marjorie Mpundu, representing the Country Manager of the World Bank, expressed appreciation for the accolades and acknowledged the Judiciary’s planning and the World Bank’s financing. She emphasized the significance of the 11 transformational video conferencing sets, which will help reduce costs and improve access to justice.

Mpundu noted that the World Bank is committed to supporting the Judiciary’s transformation journey, aligning with the Government’s national agenda.

Mpundu advised that the focus should be on successes while monitoring challenges, suggesting a review of the system’s effectiveness after six years.

*****

URN