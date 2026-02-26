Judiciary seeks increased funding to address growing caseload

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary has formally presented its funding requirements for the 2026/2027 financial year, requesting increased allocations to meet rising operational demands, expand courts, and the growing backlog of cases.

The request was made during a meeting at the Court of Appeal building in Kampala between the Judiciary’s top management, led by Chief Justice Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, and the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musasizi.

The discussions focused on budget constraints, prioritisation of resources, and measures to ensure smooth operations and compliance with statutory obligations. Dr Zeija thanked the government for the continued support extended to the Judiciary over the years.

“I take this opportunity to express my appreciation for the continued support extended to the Judiciary over the years, particularly the enhancement of our budget from UGX 199 billion in the financial year 2020/2021 to Shs 442 billion in FY 2025/2026,” he said, noting that this was his first engagement with the Minister since assuming office.

Despite this growth, Justice Zeija emphasised that the Judiciary still faces significant funding shortfalls that constrain its ability to execute its constitutional mandate.

He highlighted that the approved budget of UGX442 billion for FY 2025/2026 represents only 0.61 percent of the national budget and 43 percent of Parliament’s allocation, a level insufficient to match the expansion of court infrastructure, judicial staffing, and the rising caseload.

Citing the National Court Case Census 2025, the Chief Justice reported that the Judiciary is handling thousands of pending cases, including 5,790 commercial cases involving UGX 5.981 trillion, 44,911 civil cases worth UGX 5.451 trillion, 33,496 land cases valued at UGX 1.718 trillion, and 12,624 family cases amounting to UGX 1.47 trillion.

Justice Zeija stressed that delays in resolving these matters directly affect investment and productivity, highlighting the Judiciary’s critical role as a catalyst for economic growth rather than a mere consuming institution.

He explained that prolonged land and commercial disputes discourage investors, whereas the timely and predictable resolution of cases encourages investor confidence and economic expansion.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice outlined key reform initiatives requiring budgetary support, aimed at transforming the Judiciary into a more accessible, efficient, accountable, and technology-driven institution.

He explained that in the short to medium term, these reforms include operationalisation of all High Court Circuits, decentralisation of the Court of Appeal to eight regions, strengthened case management, and the rollout of Alternative Dispute Resolution in line with the national ADR policy.

Advancements in ICT, such as the Electronic Court Case Management Information System, AI-assisted transcription, and virtual hearings, are also underway, alongside the establishment of a delivery unit and a real-time situational room.

Justice Zeija further emphasised the prioritisation of election petitions and high-value matters, enhancement of judicial welfare, and enforcement of zero tolerance to corruption.

Looking ahead, the Chief Justice outlined long-term plans for a fully paperless Judiciary, permanent regional appellate infrastructure, the establishment of an African ADR Centre, expansion of judicial staffing, procedural modernisation, and data-driven performance management.

He said that all these interventions are aimed at ensuring timely, reliable, and excellent court services based on the pillars of certainty of hearing dates, efficiency, and a culture of service among all staff of the Judiciary. Justice Zeija also highlighted the Judiciary’s institutional growth over the past two financial years.

Eight Court of Appeal Justices, 21 High Court Judges, and 82 lower bench judicial officers have been appointed, while High Court circuits have increased from 24 to 29, with further decentralisation of the Court of Appeal planned for eight regions.

Despite this expansion, the number of cases has risen sharply from 317,929 in FY 2020/2021 to 450,134 in FY 2024/2025, representing a 41.58 percent increase in case registrations.

The Chief Justice said this is an urgent need for increased budgetary support to enable the Judiciary to fully execute its constitutional mandate, improve service delivery, and meet the growing expectations of the public and investors alike.

“These interventions are critical to ensuring timely justice, strengthening public confidence, and positioning the Judiciary as a driver of economic growth,” he said, reinforcing the link between a strong, well-funded judicial system and the nation’s broader economic development.

URN