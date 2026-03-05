Judiciary ready to pay out Shs24 billion bail money

Courts holding Shs54 billion in unclaimed bail deposits as the owners suffer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over UGX54 billion in bail deposits and court securities belonging to ordinary Ugandans remains unclaimed in Judiciary accounts, with at least UGX24 billion already processed and ready for immediate payout, the Secretary to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, has revealed.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday during scrutiny of the Auditor General’s report for the 2024/2025 financial year, Bigirimana urged members of the public to step forward and reclaim their money, saying the Judiciary had formed a special committee to fast-track refunds.

He added that officials are considering aggressive publicity measures, including publishing lists of claimants in newspapers and airing radio announcements naming individuals whose money remains uncollected.

“We are sensitising the population and we are saying that if you come, we will give you your money,” Bigirimana told the committee. “We are even considering publishing names of bail claimants in newspapers or putting announcements on radio saying, ‘’Basalirwa, come and pick your money.’”

The revelation follows findings by the Auditor General showing that billions of shillings paid by citizens as bail deposits or security for costs remain untouched long after cases have been concluded, raising fresh concerns about access to justice in Uganda.

Under Article 23(6) of Uganda’s Constitution, bail is a fundamental right, while Article 26 protects property rights, including bail deposits once a case has been concluded.

The Constitution (Bail Guidelines for Courts of Judicature) Practice Directions, 2022, issued by the Chief Justice under Article 133(1)(b), require courts to inform accused persons immediately after a case is disposed of that they are entitled to a refund.

The guidelines further require courts to issue refund application forms before the accused leaves the courtroom and stipulate that the requisition process should be completed within 30 days. Refunds are now paid directly to bank accounts or mobile money platforms in a move aimed at simplifying the process.

Yet, lawmakers say the system often works very differently in practice. Elgon County MP Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi, who is himself attempting to recover UGX3 million, told the committee that the process remains discouraging, especially for people travelling from rural areas.

“For people coming from remote constituencies, it does not make sense for one to spend UGX40,000 on transport to claim bail of UGX100,000,” Mudimi said. He also complained that officials still insist on the original receipt, which many people lose or which fades over time.

Deputy PAC Chairperson Gorreth Namugga (Mawogola County South) faulted the Judiciary for failing to actively notify citizens about their entitlement to refunds.

“The Judiciary has done little to actively reach out to the public regarding the possibility of reclaiming bail deposits,” Namugga told the meeting.

For many rural families, even small bail deposits can represent a major financial sacrifice. Relatives often sell livestock or borrow money to raise UGX100,000 or UGX200,000 for a loved one’s release.

But once cases end, the cost and inconvenience of returning to court to claim the money can exceed the refund itself. As a result, billions of shillings remain locked in Judiciary accounts while families who paid the money struggle economically.

Bigirimana clarified that of the UGX54 billion flagged, about UGX24 billion consists of bail deposits already cleared for refund, while the remainder represents security for costs or appeal-related deposits that require fresh court orders before they can be released.

Critics say the growing backlog suggests courts are failing to comply with the 2022 bail guidelines, particularly the requirement to inform accused persons of their refund rights immediately after cases conclude.

The Judiciary says it is now moving to address the problem. According to Bigirimana, a dedicated committee has been established to process outstanding refunds while public sensitisation campaigns will soon begin. He urged potential claimants to approach the court that handled their cases with available case details and documentation to initiate the refund process.

For lawmakers on the PAC, however, the issue goes beyond simply returning the money. They argue that reforms are needed to ensure bail refunds are automatically processed when cases end, rather than leaving citizens to chase funds that legally belong to them.

URN