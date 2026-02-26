Jubilee Dental gets ISO 9001:2015 certification

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jubilee Dental Ltd has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certificate, becoming the only private health facility in Uganda to achieve the international standard.

The certification confirms that the company meets globally recognized standards in quality management and service delivery. In Uganda, just over 80 organizations, both public and private, are ISO-certified. In the health sector, Mulago Hospital is among them.

Jubilee Dental now joins that list as the only private facility so far to receive ISO certification. The journey began when the dental specialists sought to tap into opportunities in the oil and gas sector. They initially thought it would be business as usual.

However, they soon discovered that the sector required much higher quality standards than those commonly practiced in Uganda’s health sector. To meet those demands, Jubilee strengthened its quality assurance systems and introduced new operational measures.

In the process, the company found itself on the path to ISO certification, working closely with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS). Today, in addition to the UNBS quality marks, Jubilee Dental holds the ISO 9001:2015 certificate, a recognition that shows its services meet international standards and can compete regionally and globally.

UNBS Acting Executive Director, Patricia Bageine Ejalu, says the certification process helps organizations streamline their operations, improve service delivery, and build trust among customers.

In today’s global marketplace, ISO certification confirms that an organization follows internationally accepted standards in quality management and business operations.

According to Ejalu, understanding what ISO certification involves helps enterprises improve their systems and strengthen confidence among stakeholders.

She is encouraging more public and private institutions across different sectors to pursue certification, noting that it simplifies operations, improves services, and increases public trust.

Dr. James Magara, Executive Director of Jubilee Dental, says their original goal was to take advantage of opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

However, they quickly realized they needed to align their operations with ISO standards. He says the process was challenging but worthwhile.

Jubilee Dental operates three clinics in Kololo, Ntinda, and Entebbe. At first, Dr. Magara thought the ISO requirements would only apply to the Kololo main branch and head office.

He later learned that all branches had to be audited and meet the same standards. The certification process involved reviewing every activity at the clinics, from the moment a patient arrives, through treatment, to record keeping and exit procedures.

This has improved the patient experience. Dr. Magara adds that with the systems now in place, he and the top management team can be away from the clinics for days, confident that operations continue smoothly.

Quality Assurance Management Consultants guided Jubilee Dental through the four-year certification process.

Fiona Bishanga, Business Development Manager at Quality Assurance Management Consultants, says many companies believe ISO certification is too difficult to achieve.

However, she notes that the benefits far outweigh the effort required. She is encouraging more companies to apply for certification.

