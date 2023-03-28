Joy arrested after reportedly stabbing husband to death in Makindye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joy Biira, a resident of Nabisalu Wasswa Zone in Makindye Division in Kampala, has been detained by the Katwe Policing Division on suspicion of killing her husband, Benson Baluku.

According to Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, preliminary information suggests that on March 26th, 2023, Baluku returned home drunk and started a fight with his wife, accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

During the altercation, Baluku allegedly grabbed Biira by the neck and began to strangle her. In self-defense, Biira is said to have drawn a knife and severed her husband’s genitals. Unfortunately, Baluku bled to death as a result of his injuries.

Enanga commented on the incident, stating that it is a tragic reminder of the reality of domestic violence and its potentially fatal consequences. He also emphasized the importance of seeking help when dealing with marital conflicts and disputes.

As the investigation is ongoing, Biira is being held in custody at Katwe police station.

****

URN