Journalists who don’t re-register to face criminal charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security Task Force has directed all district police commanders to strictly start denying all Journalists covering of campaigns without licenses by the Media Council of Uganda after seven days ultimatum for registration.

All practicing journalists in the country were given seven days’ ultimatum by the Media Council of Uganda to register or risk being denied accreditation to cover the 2021 elections and other public functions.

And Paulo Ekochu, the Chairperson of the Media Council of Uganda, has raised the stakes with a chilling threat: they will open criminal charges against all media houses both local and international including freelance journalists who fail to register.

He also recalled all the accreditation cards issued to journalists this year, saying they will be replaced with new cards with security features to avoid forgery

The commissioner of police Fred Enanga who is also the police spokesperson said the Joint task force has passed the directive to all district police commanders to start enforcing the guidelines of the media council that denies all journalists covering campaigns and elections.

Enanga explained that starting on 21st December, only accredited journalists will be subjected to security checkups to access venues for coverage.

Enanga noted that as police they have welcomed the directive by the media council because the process will differ the genuine from disingenuous journalists who have been writing and disseminating biased and hatred information that would incite violence.

However, on Sunday, media activists and practitioners led by Uganda Journalists Union-UJU and the African Centre for Media Excellence-ACME among others issued a statement condemning the directives saying it is aimed at curtailing access to information, stifling and suppressing freedom of expression.

********

URN