Journalists tour UNBS Labs to understand certification processes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Ugandan products increasingly compete in regional and international markets, compliance with standards is becoming the decisive factor between acceptance and rejection. In response, journalists, editors, digital content creators, and social media influencers recently underwent a specialised four-day training organised by Ultimate Multimedia Consult in partnership with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and supported by TradeMark Africa.

The initiative focused on improving media reporting on standards and metrology, while equipping communicators with practical knowledge on quality infrastructure, product certification, compliance, fair trade, and consumer safety. During a guided tour of UNBS laboratories, participants observed how products move from submission to certification.

Duncan Mugume, the Sample Reception Officer, explained, “Each sample is logged into a Laboratory Information Management System, assigned a unique identification number for traceability, and distributed to relevant departments including chemistry, microbiology, petroleum, electrical, and engineering materials.”

He added, “Testing operates on a first-in, first-out basis to ensure fairness and transparency. Physical tests, such as those conducted on mattresses, can take about ten working days, while most products are completed within twenty working days. Specialised tests like cement analysis may extend to 28 days due to technical requirements such as curing time.”

Addressing concerns from some beverage producers, Mugume said, “Delays often occur when manufacturers send intermediaries unfamiliar with product specifications.” In the chemistry laboratory, Amos Tumuhairwe, Senior Analyst and Head of the Contaminants Section, guided participants through testing procedures for food and cosmetic products.

“Products are screened for heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury, which can cause serious health complications, including developmental impairment in children and increased cancer risks. For exporters, compliance with international limits is critical due to strict thresholds in global markets,” Tumuhairwe explained.

Eva Namutebi, Deputy Head of the Chemistry Laboratory, highlighted aflatoxin testing, particularly in cereals such as maize. She said, “These toxins are not destroyed by cooking and can pose long-term health risks. Compliance is essential, especially for traders targeting regional markets within the East African Community.” In the beverages section, Senior Laboratory Analyst Isaac Mujaabi demonstrated how chromatography equipment quantifies methanol and ethanol levels.

“Methanol is highly toxic and can cause blindness or death when consumed in large quantities. Verifying alcohol percentages ensures products match their labels, protecting consumers and preventing misleading information,” he said. Jenina Ahumuza, a Standards Officer in the Microbiology Section, demonstrated microbial testing. “Samples of water, honey, spices, beverages, and cosmetics are examined for harmful microorganisms. This process plays a vital role in preventing contaminated products from reaching consumers,” she explained.

Daniel Arorwa, Manager for Market Surveillance at UNBS, emphasised the economic significance of standards compliance. “Compliance enables access to export markets, builds consumer trust, protects brand reputation, reduces the risk of costly recalls, and promotes fair trade by ensuring manufacturers meet declared specifications and safety requirements,” he said.

Stephen Okhutu, an online journalist, lauded the training, stating, “By strengthening reporting on standards and metrology, there is hope that businesses will increasingly view compliance not as a barrier, but as a foundation for competitiveness.”

