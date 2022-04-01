Joint security forces moot for by-law to regulate bows and arrows in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces are rooting for the ban of the bow and arrow amongst communities in the Karamoja sub-region.

The ranged weapon system consisting of an elastic launching device and long-shafted projectiles is a must-have for the Karamojong, especially herdsmen whose guns were taken away during the disarmament exercise. They are often homemade and smeared with poisonous substances.

But in recent months, the forces have recorded an increase in cattle raids and killings perpetrated by men armed with bow and arrows. Brig. Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander says the weapons are now used to terrorize the community by Karamojong cattle rustlers.

“These bow and arrows are the weapons of death which the government must restrict in the community because we may disarm the illegal guns but as long as the community is still keeping these arrows, we would have done nothing to stop insecurity,’’ Balikudembe said. He called for a by-law to regulate the use of the weapon.

Elias Kasirabo, the Commandant of Police’s Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) says the bow and arrows have been used to attack security personnel, leaving some of them with injuries. Kasirabo said that even if they have not yet gazetted the law, they will forge the way forward on how to get rid of them in the communities because it’s becoming a security threat.

Bernard Lokong, the youth councilor representing Rupa sub-county says that the bow and arrows have mushroomed due to the escalating insecurity in the region. He added that there would be no reason for the government to remove illegal guns from Karamojong warriors and leave bows and arrows, yet these are all deadly weapons used for terrorizing the communities.

But Emmanuel Logiel, the former LC III chairperson for Apeitolim sub-county in Napak district is skeptical about the move because the community has resorted to using bows and arrows for protection.

Logiel noted that in the Karamojong culture, the bow and arrow are used for hunting and serve other forms of traditional duties like piercing blood from the animals, among others, and suggests that the government should find means of regulating its usage because it might be impossible to get rid of the weapon.

“Let the security forces commit themselves to bring back peace in Karamoja, no one will think of acquiring these bows and arrows when there’s total peace in the region,’’ Logiel said adding that all the community wants is the total assurance of security because it’s the reason they are opting to use arrows for self-protection.

Since the joint security forces launched Usalama Kwa Yote operations in July last year, a total of 180 guns have been recovered alongside 1,838 rounds of ammunition.

URN