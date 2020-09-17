Joint campaigns for FDC presidential candidates commence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC candidates contesting for the party presidency have commenced their joint campaigns. The contest is between Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Wasswa Biriggwa.

While Biriggwa fronts a program that is based on his fiscal policy, Amuriat is basing his campaign on promising to take forward Dr Kizza Besigye’s defiance campaign to reclaim what he calls the lost glory of Uganda’s democracy.

The first phase of the campaigns was held on Thursday at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi moderated by the FDC Electoral Commission chairman Toterebuka Bamwenda.

Amuriat provoked his opponent by promising him a position of vice president saying that he should support him to take the presidency from NRM.

Amuriat urged Ugandans especially those that feel oppressed to rally behind him and other forces of change to cause change. He said there will be no room for negotiation for compromise with the NRM.

Biriggwa highlighted key issues in his manifesto which include forcing his generation to reconcile with the youth of this country whom he says wouldn’t be suffering if it weren’t for their greed.

He said he will ensure that his government prepares for the youth a guaranteed future with enough jobs, skills, good health systems to mention but a few quality services.

Biriggwa says he has plans to revamp the sports and recreation centers to reduce the youth redundancy and hence reducing crime levels.

The party acting president Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo warned the two candidates and their supporters against promoting divisions within the party.

URN