Johnnie Walker celebrates one year of ‘She Walks’ with inspiring tribute to women leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker’s “She Walks” program recently marked its first anniversary with a powerful celebration of women in leadership. The event, held at the Kampala Serena Hotel, honoured Ugandan women making significant strides in their personal and professional lives.

Under the theme “Purposeful Strides: Scaling Hills in Heels,” the evening brought together a diverse group of women leaders from various sectors, including business, finance, and entrepreneurship. The room was filled with trailblazers and rising stars who are making their mark in fields where women have historically been underrepresented.

Rachel Ddumba, a UBL Board Member, gracefully hosted the event, emphasizing the importance of platforms that celebrate, connect, and empower women. Guests enjoyed stylish arrivals, whisky cocktails, and soulful music from Solome and The Band.

Beyond the glamour, the celebration reinforced the program’s core mission: to elevate, mentor, and foster genuine connections among women in leadership. A whisky mentorship session allowed guests to explore Johnnie Walker’s award-winning blends, setting the stage for an evening of storytelling and envisioning the future.

“This evening isn’t just about reflection,” said Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited. “It’s about recognising how far we’ve come, and recommitting ourselves to walking forward together with purpose and pride.”

Since its launch in 2024, “She Walks” has evolved from a local initiative into a broader movement, now adopted in other African markets. What began as a statement of support has transformed into a vital platform for mentorship and progress, helping women overcome barriers across various industries.

Lynda Biribonwa, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, delivered a compelling keynote address. She shared her career journey and highlighted the importance of creating inclusive spaces where women can thrive.

“There is nothing I love like seeing women thrive in spaces we were never expected to occupy,” she said. “When I decided to return to Uganda, years ago, many in my family thought it was a risk, a step backwards. But I knew I had more to give. Starting again at NEMA, I didn’t just grow through the ranks; I made it a point to open doors for others. To this day, I still receive messages from professionals who say, ‘You helped me get my first opportunity.’ That, to me, is the reward,” she said.

She continued, “Leadership is not about fitting in, it’s about standing firmly in your purpose, even when the terrain is steep. My journey has taught me that resilience, consistency, and values are non-negotiables. As we rise, let’s reach back, mentor intentionally, and build spaces where women not only survive but thrive. Let us keep walking, with heels if we must, but never without purpose.”

The event also underscored the importance of allyship, with the presence of supportive male leaders who highlighted the collective responsibility in advancing gender parity.

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager, reaffirmed the brand’s dedication to purpose-driven progress.

“She Walks began as a bold idea to celebrate and elevate women making purposeful strides, and today, it has grown into a powerful movement. A platform rooted in the belief that progress must be inclusive, intentional, and deeply personal. From golf courses to boardrooms, we are walking alongside women as they rise, lead, and inspire the next generation.”

The evening concluded with a heartfelt toast to the women who have shaped the past year of “She Walks,” looking forward to an even more empowered future.