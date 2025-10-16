Johnnie Walker Blue Label unveils Diwali Limited Edition with Indian designer Rahul Mishra

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker, Scotch whisky, has unveiled a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label design to mark the upcoming Diwali celebrations. The exclusive bottle is a collaboration with renowned Indian haute couture designer Rahul Mishra, known globally for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance.

Mishra, the first Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, drew inspiration from the vibrancy of Diwali nights adorning the bottle with intricate floral motifs that symbolise new beginnings, hope, and prosperity.

Officials said that, “Just as every drop of Johnnie Walker Blue Label represents years of craftsmanship and rare whisky mastery, Mishra’s design celebrates the philosophy of ‘slow fashion’, honouring hand-weaving and embroidery traditions that define his artistry.”

In Uganda, the collaboration was marked with an exclusive whisky-tasting event on Tuesday night at Mediterraneo in Kampala, ahead of the main Diwali festivities on October 20.

“Johnnie Walker collaborating with Rahul Mishra is a remarkable fusion of artistry and craftsmanship,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker East Africa.

“His creative expression aligns seamlessly with the enduring heritage and refined character of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. This limited edition is not only a collector’s treasure but also a distinctive way for our consumers in Uganda and across the region to mark their festive occasions with elegance and meaningful connection.”

“Known for its depth of flavour, Johnnie Walker Blue Label unfolds layers of citrus, rose petals, dark chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut, finishing with the brand’s signature warm smokiness.”

“The bottle’s exquisite new look perfectly complements the luxurious spirit inside, making it an exceptional gift and a showstopping addition to any festive table,” Kyokunda added.

Only one in every 10,000 casks from Johnnie Walker’s reserves qualifies for crafting Blue Label, underscoring its rarity and prestige.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Rahul Mishra Limited Edition will be available at select outlets across Uganda following its official Diwali unveiling at Mediterraneo, Kololo, on October 20, promising a night of luxury, light, and celebration.