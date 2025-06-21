Joel Kagina wins PRAU run

Corporates urged to embrace a healthy lifestyle at the 2025 PRAU Run

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) stepped up its health awareness campaign by holding the 2025 PRAU Run starting at Lugogo on Friday.

The run attracted staff from many top corporations in Kampala, who were then encouraged to practice a healthy lifestyle that involved physical activities for both leisure and good health.

Organized by the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), the run had a start at Sideline Bar and Restaurant at Lugogo, and took runners on a 5km route through upper Kololo and back.

Joel Kagina emerged as the winner of the 5 km race and was followed home by Robert Baguma, Edrisa Sssentongo, James Asaba, Eriah Lule, Emmauel Kiwanuka, Annet Nkazozi , Joel Zziwa, Barbra Ssina, and Josephine Namboozo. All the winners received an accolade courtesy of African Dreamz and a hamper from Movit Products.

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita highlighted the association’s efforts in raising health awareness among its members, as well as creating a platform for members to “meet and greet.” The run aims to raise health awareness among public relations specialists and corporates from other fields, emphasizing the importance of physical well-being alongside professional development.

“With the run, we don’t only look at it as a leisure activity but rather as a moment of promoting good health. We run to beat non-communicable diseases and promote wellness for our members for a happier and more productive workforce,” Nakasiita said. She added that the run is also part of the member mobilization and coordination strategy for the association,” she added.

Nakasiita used this opportunity to call upon those not yet members to join this vibrant and fast-moving body of communication and PR professionals.

“We would want those who are not yet members to be part of these upcoming events that present a great networking but also professional development opportunity.”

Preparations are already underway for the National PR Symposium that is scheduled for 25th July 2025, where critical issues in the PR space will be deliberated upon.

During the run, participants were treated to a variety of engaging activities like aerobics, mini marathons, wellness talks, and a networking session, all tailored to enhance member engagement.

Several corporate entities collaborated with PRAU to ensure the success of the event, and these included Centenary Bank, Nile Breweries Limited, Sideline Bar and Restaurant, Affinity Media, C-Care, African Dreamz, Rwenzori Mineral Water, Uganda Red Cross Society, Movit Products, NRG Radio, and Coca Cola Beverages Uganda.