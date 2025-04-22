Joe Walker’s Road Safety Mission: The walk ends, but the journey continues

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | After miles of endurance, countless conversations, and firm determination, Joe Walker has completed yet another powerful road safety walk. His journey, supported by Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), may have ended, but the mission to make Uganda’s roads safer is far from over.

Every year, Uganda loses over 4,000 lives to road crashes, with thousands more suffering severe injuries that strain families, hospitals, and the economy. The Uganda Police Force’s Annual Traffic Report confirms that road accidents remain a leading cause of emergency hospital admissions. By walking from Kampala to Gulu, Joe Walker reignited national conversations on road safety, urging individuals, communities, and policymakers to take action.

“This isn’t just about finishing a walk—it’s about starting real change. Road safety affects all of us, and we must all play a role in making Uganda’s roads safer,” says Joe Walker.

As a key supporter of the campaign, CCBU has played an active role in fueling Joe Walker’s mission by ensuring he and his team remained hydrated, and by integrating road safety into its own operations.

“We stand with Joe Walker because road safety is a public health issue, a livelihood issue, and a community well-being issue. Every life saved from a road crash means fewer hospital admissions and stronger, healthier communities,” says Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Director at CCBU.

Beyond the campaign, CCBU runs internal road safety programs, including weekly defensive driving training, advanced 3D monitoring of truck movements, and incentives for responsible driving. Through its Zero is Possible campaign, the company continues to push for a future with zero road fatalities.

Joe Walker’s journey may have ended, but the fight for safer roads continues. The impact of his advocacy can be seen in increased awareness, growing corporate and government involvement, and strengthened enforcement of road safety laws. However, real change requires sustained effort from all stakeholders – drivers, pedestrians, policymakers, and businesses alike.

With continued corporate support, community engagement, and government action, Uganda can move closer to a future where road crashes are no longer a national crisis. Joe Walker may have crossed the finish line, but his mission marches on.