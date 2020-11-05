Joe Biden to make speech shortly

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Joe Biden has started his address, as results indicate he is close to hitting the target of 270 electoral votes needed to win the US Presidential election.

He made his speech after projections showed he had won Michigan, getting to 248 votes to 214 for Donald Trump.

“Here, the people rule. Power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people and it is their will who will be President of the United States and their will alone … When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said.

Biden stressed that, “Once this election is finalized and behind us, it’ll be time for us to do what we’ve always done as Americans: to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us…to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.”

