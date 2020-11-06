JOE BIDEN: Democracy requires patience, all votes will be counted

Wilmington, Del USA | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph R. Biden Jr. has stressed that for American democracy to work, all votes must be counted before results announced.

“It is the will of the voters, no one, not anything else, that chooses the president of the United States of America,” he said. “So, each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going to see — going through now. And that’s how it should be.”

“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world.”

In a brief statement, hours after he had got COVID-19 virtual briefings from the country’s top scientists, he said he was confident he would prevail.