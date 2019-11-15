JOBS: UNRA Compliance Officer

Job Title: Compliance Officer
Key Result Areas
- To conduct internal investigations of compliance issues, i.e. ethical or disciplinary misconduct by staff.
- File appropriate compliance investigative reports with recommendations to the Manager for further disciplinary actions.
3. Cooperate with other directorates and departments of Audit and Human Resource to carry out monitoring and evaluation programs and compliance reviews in all stations.
4. Maintain documentation/Records of all compliance activities such as complaints, investigative files, Administrative files and other correspondences.
5. Should provide training to the staff on compliance related topics e.g. Code of Conduct, ethics, Policies, Procedures and General Security.
- Any other duty that may be assigned to him/her from time to time.
Job Posting Nov 13, 2019, 11:30:02 AM
Expiry Date Nov 27, 2019, 11:59:00 PM