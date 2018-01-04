Thursday , January 4 2018
Airtel
Home / JOBS / JOBS: Finance Manager, Oranto Petroleum Limited

JOBS: Finance Manager, Oranto Petroleum Limited

The Independent January 4, 2018 JOBS Leave a comment 142 Views

 

JOBS: Finance Manager, Oranto Petroleum Limited

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Finance Manager – The Finance Manager works with the Oranto executive to ensure that  comprehensive and accurate financial records are kept and timely submissions made  of accounting information in line with the legal requirements of a trading company
incorporated in Uganda.

The Finance Manager is responsible for budget preparations  and retrospective analysis of the commercial performance of the business unit. This  will include a responsibility for analyzing the performance of the business, setting  growth targets, and reviewing the financial performance of the business. The  Financial Manager must also develop new financing models to meet Oranto’s needs.

Oranto

Oranto Petroleum Limited on 10th October 2017 entered in to separate stratigraphically defined PSA contracts with the Government of Uganda. The contracts define an exploration program to be undertaken for the Ngassa offshore Lake Albert concession which comprises 410 sq. km. During 2018 a further competitive licence round is anticipated in which Oranto may choose to participate after a careful evaluation of the available acreage.

Oranto Petroleum Limited has been operating in Uganda since 2013 and with the award of these new exploration contracts is to expand our Ugandan operation and locate our operations base at Entebbe.

SEE DETAILS HERE (click)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved