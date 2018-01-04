JOBS: Finance Manager, Oranto Petroleum Limited

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Finance Manager – The Finance Manager works with the Oranto executive to ensure that comprehensive and accurate financial records are kept and timely submissions made of accounting information in line with the legal requirements of a trading company

incorporated in Uganda.

The Finance Manager is responsible for budget preparations and retrospective analysis of the commercial performance of the business unit. This will include a responsibility for analyzing the performance of the business, setting growth targets, and reviewing the financial performance of the business. The Financial Manager must also develop new financing models to meet Oranto’s needs.

Oranto

Oranto Petroleum Limited on 10th October 2017 entered in to separate stratigraphically defined PSA contracts with the Government of Uganda. The contracts define an exploration program to be undertaken for the Ngassa offshore Lake Albert concession which comprises 410 sq. km. During 2018 a further competitive licence round is anticipated in which Oranto may choose to participate after a careful evaluation of the available acreage.

Oranto Petroleum Limited has been operating in Uganda since 2013 and with the award of these new exploration contracts is to expand our Ugandan operation and locate our operations base at Entebbe.

