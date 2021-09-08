Jinja residents in panic over death threats

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kibibi and Bujjagali cells in Budondo ward in Jinja city Northern division are in fear for their lives following the inscription of life-threatening messages on their walls.

“I will kill you in one year,” reads the message believed to have been written using diesel on one of the houses on Tuesday night. This comes a day after unknown people dropped leaflets in Budondo and Mafubira wards threatening to harm residents.

Fazila Namuleme, a resident of Kibibi cell says that she had ignored the threats only to find that it had been written on other peoples’ houses too.

“All along I was thinking that maybe these statements had been written by the kids using charcoal but after noticing that my neighbours too had similar statements on their walls, it left me in panic. We attempted to clean them off, but they were very sticky, prompting us to alert security personnel,” she said.

Ayub Wabika, the Jinja North division mayor says that information obtained from the affected communities shows that unemployed youths are behind the leaflets and threatening messages inscribed on resident’s walls.

He says that security personnel are investigating the authenticity of the allegations.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson James Mubi says that security personnel are on high alert to avert any form of criminality within the targeted communities and the surrounding areas.

Mubi says that Jinja Deputy City Commissioner, Peter Banya is leading a team of security personnel to engage communities on the need for vigilance and willingness to promptly share sensitive information with local leaders and police officers.

URN