Jinja City to expand toilet facilities at the Source of the Nile

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja City authorities have finalized plans to expand sanitary facilities at the Source of the River Nile tourist site in response to growing concerns from tour operators over the site’s limited toilet infrastructure. Currently, the iconic site hosts only four public toilets shared between male and female visitors. On weekdays, the location registers an estimated 600 visitors daily, most of whom are school-going children on educational tours.

Tour operators say the limited number of toilets often leads to long queues, frustrating tourists and forcing some to seek alternatives outside the site. This has reportedly affected the overall visitor experience, with some tourists vowing not to return. Esther Nakanwagi, who organizes school tours to the site, says the congestion is a major concern.

“Sometimes I bring over 1,000 students in a single day, but the lack of proper sanitary facilities limits their experience. Some learners are forced to use toilets at the neighboring showgrounds,” she explained. She emphasized the need for improved hygiene standards at a site of such international significance, adding, “Learners pay 5,000 Shillings to access the site.

Part of that money should be reinvested in maintaining sanitation.” In response, Edward Lwanga, the Jinja City Town Clerk, said the government has allocated over 20 billion Shillings toward the comprehensive refurbishment of the Source of the Nile site. This includes the construction of 20 new public toilets, aimed at enhancing sanitation and boosting tourist comfort.

“The refurbishment is more than 70% complete,” Lwanga said. “We are sorry for the current inconveniences, but once done, tourists will find a completely different environment.”

The upgrade project also includes the construction of a modern pier, a glass bridge, and a new viewing deck—features that city officials hope will elevate the site’s appeal to both local and international tourists. However, the construction works have caused some disruptions.

Restaurant operators and craft shop vendors at the site have been asked to temporarily vacate to allow space for the new developments. Lwanga says the Ministry of Tourism has already issued a formal notice, and the city authorities are now engaging affected business owners to ensure a smooth transition.

“These changes are necessary to create room for modern terraces and improved public amenities that will transform the Source of the Nile into a world-class tourism destination,” he added.

