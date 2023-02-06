Jinja based artist arrested for defilement, abduction

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Renowned Jinja city artist, Ronald Bamukisa alias Top K spent the night behind bars for alleged defilement. He was rounded up by attendants at Green Summer bar and lodge in Jinja City Southern division on allegations of defiling a 13-year-old girl.

He however locked himself inside the bar, prompting the bar attendants to alert police officers, who forcefully opened the door and arrested him. Bamukisa spent the night at Jinja central police station awaiting prosecution. The minor’s father, whose name has been withheld, says that Bamukisa was conducting music shows in Kayunga district, where he mobilized young girls to act as dancers.

He explains that a dozen parents entrusted him with their daughters but they became suspicious of his activities mid-last month when he started asking them to allow their children to conduct overnight rehearsals at his preferred location without supervision from female caretakers. The father adds that Bamukisa left Kayunga with his daughter on Friday without his authorization and only to be informed on Sunday that the two had been arrested from Green Summer lodge in Jinja city.

Bamukisa has since denied the allegations leveled against him, saying that he never had sexual intercourse with the minor. Kiira regional police spokesperson James Mubi, says that the victim has been thoroughly examined but details in the medical report have been reserved to avoid jeopardizing their investigations. Mubi adds that the suspect faces two counts of abduction and aggravated defilement.

*****

URN