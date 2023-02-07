Jinja artist accused of falsifying identity

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Renown Jinja city artist commonly known by his stage name Top K, is in fresh trouble for using a false identity while recording a police statement. Top K is battling charges of aggravated defilement and abduction of a 13-year-old primary 5 pupil after being found with the minor at Green summer lodge in Jinja City Southern division.

The minor’s father told URN that Top K has been conducting music concerts in their area and was training young girls to attain modern dancing skills but left with his daughter on Saturday without his consent only to be notified about the defilement incident.

Kiira Police Region Spokesperson, James Mubi told URN on Monday evening that while recording his statement, Top K identified himself as Ronald Bamukisa. He however says that when they assessed the criminal data profiling system, his fingerprints matched those of a wanted robbery suspect registered under the name of David Kakaire.

Mubi says that this prompted detectives to direct the suspect to produce his national identity card but he told them that he had misplaced it and was planning to seek a replacement. He says that detectives decided to search the artist’s belongings, where they recovered a national identity card in the name of David Kakaire.

In his fresh statement, Kakaire claims that Ronald Bamukisa is their family name and he has been freely identifying himself with it in addition to his given name that appears on the national identity card.

