Thursday , February 27 2020
Airtel
Home / Uncategorized / Jesus, De Bruyne give Man City comeback win at Real Madrid

Jesus, De Bruyne give Man City comeback win at Real Madrid

The Independent February 27, 2020 Uncategorized Leave a comment

Gabriel Jesus & Kevin De Bruyne inspire turnaround in Madrid

MadridSpain | AFP | Manchester City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus’ header and a Kevin de Bruyne penalty within five second half minutes gave City a lead to take back to the Etihad Stadium on March 17 after Isco had given Real the lead on the hour mark.

Sergio Ramos’ late red card for bringing down Jesus with the Brazilian clean through on goal compounded defeat for Zinedine Zidane’s Real.

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved