Jeje Odongo opens Non-Aligned Movement Ministers’ meeting in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo has opened the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 19th Midterm Ministerial Meeting. This Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement will assess the progress made in implementing the outcomes of the 19th Summit of NAM that Uganda hosted in January last year.

“As Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau, Uganda remains steadfast in upholding the Movement’s principled positions and in promoting the collective interests of our Member States on the global stage. We are fully committed to revitalizing NAM, reinforcing its unity and solidarity, and ensuring that our voice continues to influence international dialogue and decision-making,” Odongo told delegates at Speke Resort Munyonyo today.

He addressed several areas of concern but said the question of Palestine remains central to the Non-Aligned Movement.

“Our long-standing, principled positions on this matter, carefully developed over the past six decades, must be preserved, defended, and advanced. This includes continued engagement in relevant fora, particularly within the United Nations system, and concerted efforts to uphold international law, including international humanitarian law, and implement relevant UN resolutions,” he said.

“We must persist in our support to end all forms of colonialism, oppression, occupation, domination, and apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territory. The recent diplomatic efforts and ceasefire offer, a momentary respite from the harrowing images of the past two years. However, sustained focus is urgently needed on the delivery of humanitarian assistance and on advancing practical steps towards the implementation of the Two-State Solution.”

On the economic and social front, he said NAM must reinvigorate South–South cooperation to address the persistent barriers that developing countries face in accessing financing and fair global markets.

“The global trading system is becoming increasingly restrictive, with tariff and non-tariff barriers continuing to deny our countries a fair share of international trade. These challenges are compounded by the growing technological divide, which hampers our industrial development and capacity for value addition.”

He said that encouragingly, the geography of global trade is shifting in favour of NAM nations.

According to UNCTAD, South–South merchandise trade has grown substantially—from just US$0.6 trillion in 1995 to US$5 trillion in 2017. Between 2007 and 2023 alone, South–South trade more than doubled from $2.3 trillion to $5.6 trillion. This trend presents new opportunities for developing countries to reduce dependency on traditional partners, enhance regional integration, and secure more favourable trade and financing terms.

“Nonetheless, the full potential of South–South trade remains untapped—particularly in interregional exchanges. Currently, the majority of South–South trade is intra-Asian. Strengthening interregional cooperation among Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean will be critical to unlocking new avenues for economic growth and mutual benefit,” he said.