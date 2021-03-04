Jeje briefs parliament, lists only 177 ‘missing persons’

📌 GOVT LIST OF ‘MISSING PERSONS’

➡ TOTAL 177

➡ 168 remanded at Makindye

➡ 2 Referred to Jinja Rd Police station

➡ 6 already released on bond

➡ 1 arraigned before UDC

✳ 43 arrested for rioting

✳ 156 possession of military stores

✳ 17 meeting to plan violence

✳ 6 already released on bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo has handed to parliament a list of 177 person classified ‘as missing’ by the opposition. The opposition claims there are hundreds more missing.

The Government says the 177 were arrested, and are not missing.

“There are 43 persons arrested for participating in the riots, 156 found in possession of military stores, 17 arrested from meetings planning post-election violence, while 6 persons were released on police bond,” Odongo told parliament chaired by Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

FULL LIST OF 177 VIA PWATCH UG HERE Statement-by-Minister-of-Internal-Affairs-on-Missing-Persons