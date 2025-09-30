Jazz king Kenny G mesmerizes Kampala

Kenny G mesmrizes Kampala in Johnnie Walker and Tusker Malt-powered concert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | The Mestil Gardens in Kampala were transformed into a haven of smooth jazz on Sunday evening as legendary saxophonist Kenny G delivered a two-hour performance that left fans enthralled.

The 68-year-old American musician, renowned for his mastery of the saxophone and signature smooth jazz sound, took to the stage in a blue suit and opened with Loving You, drawing applause from the crowd that had braved earlier rain showers to witness the concert.

Kenny G went on to perform classics including Silhouette, The Moment, Havana and a moving rendition of My Heart Will Go On. His mastery of circular breathing – allowing him to hold notes for extraordinary lengths of time – captivated the audience, many of whom raised phones to record the performance.

The stage design and lighting, bathed in warm tones of blue, purple, and gold, added to the intimate feel of the evening. Between performances, fans toasted with Johnnie Walker Green Label and Tusker Malt Lager, brands that partnered to deliver what organizers described as more than a concert – a fusion of smooth jazz and smooth sips.

“Johnnie Walker Green Label is all about depth, character, and harmony, a celebration of individuals who continue to grow while staying true to their essence,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker Uganda.

“Kenny G mirrors everything we stand for. His music is layered, timeless, and full of soul, a true symbol of progress and passion sustained over decades. Pairing Green Label with his performance felt natural: both are about mastery, staying authentic, and leaving a lasting impression.”

Tusker Malt Lager also aligned the night with its legacy of celebrating live music.

“Kenny G is a soundtrack at many Ugandan celebrations, because in Uganda, it is not a celebration if music is not part of it,” noted Denise Nazzinda, Brand Manager for Tusker Malt

“Then there’s Tusker Malt Lager, a premium beer whose fortunes have largely intertwined with live music. One Night Only is more than a concert for the brand; it is a celebration of fine artistry while creating unforgettable moments.”

The show placed Kenny G in the company of artists like Hugh Masekela, Angelique Kidjo and Uganda’s Isaiah Katumwa, who have previously been celebrated in partnerships with Johnnie Walker and Tusker Malt.

Sunday’s performance was hailed by organizers as a testament to the power of music to unite audiences across generations while showcasing the brands’ long-standing ties to culture and celebration.