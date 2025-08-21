Java House launches 100th branch in Rubaga, Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Java House, East Africa’s leading coffee-led restaurant brand, has marked a major milestone with the opening of its 100th store in Rubaga, Kampala.

This achievement underscores Java House’s journey from a single coffee shop in Nairobi in 1999 to becoming a household name across Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, executives said in a media release.

The Rubaga launch is more than just the opening of another store; it is a celebration of customer loyalty, community partnerships, and the consistent commitment to quality that has fueled the brand’s regional growth.

The decision to open this landmark branch in Rubaga is a deliberate one, recognizing the area’s vibrant energy, rich cultural heritage, and bustling community life. With schools, places of worship, and professionals constantly on the move, Rubaga offered the perfect ecosystem to introduce Java House’s growing "Express" concept.

The Rubaga location is designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced lifestyle, offering a grab-and-go format for customers who want Java House’s signature quality in a more convenient setup.

This model, also seen in Najjera and Muyenga, caters to busy individuals looking for a quick but satisfying coffee, lunch, or pastry experience. While the format is tailored for convenience, the brand’s promise of warm African hospitality remains central to the experience.

Customers can expect a consistent sense of home— familiar, welcoming, and efficient. “The Express format has proven to be a game changer for our urban customers,” said Eusila Jepleting, General Manager of Java House Uganda. “It gives us the flexibility to meet people where they are—in their commute, in their errands, or in their quick breaks—without losing the warmth that defines Java House.”

Java House’s expansion into Rubaga aligns with its broader five-year vision of improving accessibility and convenience for its growing customer base. The company’s regional strategy emphasizes investing in local talent, sourcing ingredients locally, and customizing experiences to reflect the culture and habits of each location.

Operating across multiple markets has taught the brand the value of listening to customers and the importance of building local teams that understand the communities they serve. This people-first approach has been instrumental in helping Java House maintain cultural relevance while scaling across borders. Even as it grows, the brand remains rooted in local insight and community engagement.

The Rubaga branch is expected to contribute meaningfully to the local economy, creating job opportunities and supporting Ugandan suppliers. Java House aims for this outlet to be more than just a coffee stop; it envisions a space where people gather, share ideas, build relationships, and feel at ease—a true home away from home. “We hope that Rubaga becomes one of those places where people don’t just pick up coffee, but also moments of connection and community,” added Eusila Jepleting. “We’re incredibly proud of what this milestone represents—not just for Java House, but for every customer and team member who made it possible.”

In response to changing consumer habits, Java House has also expanded its digital capabilities, including partnerships with delivery platforms like Glovo and the inclusion of healthier menu options and express services that cater to a more mobile clientele.

Reflecting on the milestone, Eusila Jepleting thanked the brand’s loyal customers, acknowledging that this achievement belongs as much to them as it does to the company.

“Every cup and plate we serve is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us. This journey has been nothing short of inspirational—from our humble beginnings to now being East Africa’s largest coffee chain, we are proud to carry the flag for African brands that dare to dream big,” she said.