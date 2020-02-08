Japanese Embassy hands over UGX 266M general ward to Aliwang health centre III

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aliwang HCIII in Otuke district has received a new block worth Shillings 266 M thanks to the Japanese government. The project was financed by Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP).

The projects comprised the construction of a general ward, separate rooms for children, women and men, latrine block and provision of furniture and equipment.

Handing over the project to the Health Center Management on Friday was Horri Mizumoto, the Deputy Head of Mission of Japan to Uganda, said the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project is aimed at helping lives of people at grassroots level.

He disclosed that they have successfully executed 251 projects under the GGP in Uganda since 1992 when the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project was launched.

The scheme prioritizes on education, water and sanitation, health, Agriculture, gender and other social development sectors.

James Oguma, the Aliwang HC III Management Committee Chairperson who celebrated the handover of the ward, said they are faced with the challenge of shortage of beds, bed-sheets, mattresses and refrigerators.

Bishop Emeritus Joseph Franzeli who represented the Health Department of Lira Diocese during the handover thanked the Japanese Government for focusing on health. He advised the Health Management team and community to take good care of the facility.

Bosco Odongo Obote, the Otuke district LC V chairperson, says the construction of Aliwang Health Center III is a step towards the Sustainable Development Goal- SDG number three that focuses on improved health care.

Aliwang Health Center III provides preventive, promotive and curative services to over 200,000 people in and outside Otuke district.

