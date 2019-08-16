Friday , August 16 2019
Japan offers sh88billion grant to improve Kampala traffic

The Independent August 16, 2019 Business, News Leave a comment

Kasaija and Japanese Ambasador Kazuaki today. PHOTO MOF MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda government has today signed a grant agreement with Japan for sh88.6 billion project to help improve traffic control in Kampala.

Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija signed the grant aid agreement with the Japanese Ambasador Kazuaki Kameda . The grant  will be spent on constructing and equipping a traffic control centre at City Hall, and improving 30 road junctions in the capital.

Japan funded the building of the Nile Bridge, and also the Kampala Flyover Project.

 

