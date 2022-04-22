Japan hands out UGX 11Bn to support refugees in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has secured 11 Billion Shillings to support refugees and host communities in various resettlement centres across the country.

The money will be used to feed the refugees, mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and address Gender-Based Violence in camps and communities. It will cover a period of one year from March 2022 to March 2023.

The Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, His Excellency Fukuzawa Hidemoto made the donation announcement in Kampala on Thursday at the Uganda Media Center.

He said that the funding will be split between UN agencies UNHCR, WFP, and UN Women for various humanitarian responses including food and nutrition, hygiene, and livelihoods in host communities among others.

He also said that the support marks the 60 years of Japan-Uganda diplomatic relations. Amb. Hidemoto said the donation is in response to the continuous influx of refugees and the increasing needs of both refugees and host communities.

The Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hilary Onek thanked the Japanese government for consistently supporting refugees and host communities, and called on other development partners to contribute too, because there are still outstanding refugee needs that require funding.

Onek also asked WFP to buy food in Uganda rather than importing it from other countries to feed the refugees.

Adekeni Ndiyeri the UN Women Country Director said that the funds given to the agency will help empower over 6,360 women, men, and the youth in Kyaka II, Bidibidi, and Nyumanzi refugee settlements to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the refugee’s livelihood and also protect them from the exposure of GBV.

Uganda is the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa with more than 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers. The majority of the refugees and asylum seekers originate from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, and Somalia.

