Jacob Kiplimo, one of 6 Ugandans in Kipchoge marathon record bid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eliud Kipchoge believes he is ready to make history and create his “moon-landing” moment in his quest to run an historic first sub-two-hour marathon at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on Saturday.

The Kenyan marathon great, who has won 11 out 12 marathons and is also the reigning Olympic marathon champion, arrived in the Austrian capital city on Tuesday following a night flight from Kenya.

In the pre-event press conference adjacent to the finish line on the Hauptallee in the heart of Vienna, Kipchoge exuded confidence ahead of his historic bid.

“I’m feeling well, I’m happy with the course and I am waiting for Saturday,” explained Kipchoge , who last year set a stunning new world record time of 2:01:39 in the Berlin Marathon.

“Vienna is a sporting city. The crowd loves sport in Vienna and the course is flat and fast and in a park – a natural environment.

“Berlin was about running a world record, Vienna is about running and breaking history, like the first man on the moon.”

Six Ugandans

World Cross Country silver medalist Jacob Kiplimo will be joined by Ronald Musagala and Abdallah Mande, fresh from the World Athletics Championships, in a group of six Ugandans who are part of of 41 pacemakers to boost Kipchoge’s bid. The others are long distance aces Thomas Ayeko, Mande Bushendich and Timothy Toroitich.

Norwegian siblings Henrik, Filip and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, also fresh from Doha, will act as pace setters when Kipchoge tries again to break two hours for a marathon, in Vienna on October 12.

Olympic champion and world record holder Kipchoge has already had one tilt at a sub two-hour time at the Monza race track in May 2017.

On that occasion the 34-year-old was just 25 seconds off the mark in a specially-prepared race using a pacemaker vehicle, as well as runners positioned to shield him in a bid to cut wind resistance.

The assistance meant his time could not be validated by the IAAF. That will also be the case in Vienna. The world record, which the Kenyan set in Berlin last year, is 2hr 01min 39sec.

Kipchoge flew to the venue from Kenya last night on a chartered flight.

Kipchoge flew to the venue from Kenya last night on a chartered flight.

