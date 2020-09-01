Ivan Rakitic leaves Barca to return to Sevilla

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | This season’s Europa League winners Sevilla on Tuesday confirmed the return of midfielder Ivan Rakitic from FC Barcelona on a four-year deal that expires at the end of June 2024.

The 32-year-old Croatian international, who is one of the players reportedly told by new Barca coach Ronald Koeman that he has no place in his plans for the forthcoming campaign, goes back to the club where he played between 2010 and 2014, winning the Europa League in the 2013-14 season.

Although the cost of the transfer has not been made official, the Spanish press report that it is in the region of 10 million US dollars

Rakitic made 200 La Liga and 60 Champions League appearances for FC Barcelona, winning one Champions League medal, four La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey on four occasions.

Despite the ongoing issue of Leo Messi saying he wants to leave the club, Rakitic is the first of Barcelona’s veteran players to depart the Camp Nou, although the press are linking midfielder Arturo Vidal with a possible move to Inter Milan and striker Luis Suarez with Juventus.

