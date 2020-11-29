IUIU rector appointed to OIC secretariat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The rector of the Islamic University in Uganda Dr Ahmed Kawesa Sengendo has been appointed the Assistant Secretary-General of Economic Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation- OIC.

Dr Sengendo was sworn in on Saturday, November 28th 2020 at the 47th Council of OIC Foreign Ministers sitting in Niamey, Niger. He replaces Ahmad Ssenyomo who died September this year.

Assistant secretaries at the OIC are nominated by the Organisation Secretary-General for an appointment for 5 years “under the principle of equitable geographical distribution and with due regard to the competence, integrity and dedication to the objectives of the charter”, according to the Organisation constitution.

The Secretary-General submits nominations to the Council of Foreign Ministers for the appointment.

The Department of Economic Affairs where Dr Sengendo shall be working is entrusted with the overall coordination of the implementation of OIC economic policies, programmes and projects of the OIC, as approved by the member states at their relevant OIC summits, conferences of foreign ministers, sectoral ministerial conferences and intergovernmental meetings.

The department further advises the OIC Secretary-General on socio-economic developments in the member states including issues bearing on fostering partnerships with member state governments, international organizations and civil society organizations.

It also helps member states find multilateral solutions to their respective national developmental challenges and priorities through the various technical assistance and capacity-building support by relevant OIC donor countries.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Dr Sengendo thanked the government of Uganda that nominated him to the OIC for consideration for the position and the OIC family for choosing him. He committed to deliver on his mandate and contribute to the achievement of the goals of the organisation.

The council of foreign ministers sits annually to discuss social, economic and political issues happening in the world and member states. This year, the meeting was held under the theme United Against Terrorism for Peace and Development”.

The Organisation Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin AbdulRahman Al-Othaimeen says the theme is a strong reminder that “terrorism is the single most serious threat to the region and the world, given its negative impact on growth rates and cooperation ties, in addition to worsening Human Development Indices ranking.”

The OIC is the second-largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. It endeavours to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world.

The organization was established upon a decision of the summit which took place in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco on 12th Rajab 1389 Hijra (25 September 1969) following the criminal arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Uganda joined the OIC in 1974 during the leadership of the late president of Uganda Gen. Iddi Amin Dada. The organisation is a key funder of the Islamic University in Uganda, the first-ever Islamic University in the country.

