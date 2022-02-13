IUIU alumni to support vulnerable students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Alumni Association has unveiled a scholarship fund to support vulnerable students to attain University education

This was part of the activities during the third annual dinner of the IUIU Alumni Association held at Hotel African on Saturday evening, which attracted over 200 former IUIU students.

While announcing the scholarship fund, Hajat Aisha Nambooze, a member of the Executive of the Alumni Association, said that they want to give an opportunity to students who are not able to pursue their education because of financial challenges.

She said that they intend to start with two students whose tuition doesn’t exceed USD 3000 for a science course and USD 1000 for an art course annually.

Prof Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, the Rector of IUIU said that the university has passed out over 40,000 since it was was founded in 1988.

He explained that there are many bright students who fail to proceed to the university level because of financial constraints, adding that the move by the Alumni to support vulnerable students is welcome.

Rukia Isanga Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime minister who was the guest of honour hailed the Alumni for supporting the government in the education of its citizens.

She also commended the University for starting up a female campus for girls who find it difficult to mix with boys.

IUIU University was founded on February 10th, 1988 with over 800 students at its main campus in Mbale city. The university has since opened campuses at Kibuli, Kabojja and Arua city.

The dinner was held under the theme, “Re-Imagining and Re-thinking the role of the Alumni Association in University Transformation”.

